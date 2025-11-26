Former Township Public Safety Director Honored

SAYING THANKS – Flanked by FTPD Captains Vincent Wilson and Brandon Domotor, and acting Public Safety Director Lloyd Fredericks, former Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather speaks at the November 25 Township Council meeting.

Quovella Maeweather, the Township’s former Public Safety Director, was honored at the November 25 Township Council meeting

Maeweather, who is now a Deputy Chief in the Johns Hopkins University Police Department in Baltimore, Md., was given a commendation and a clock by the Franklin Township Police Department during the meeting.

Acting Public Safety Director Lloyd Fredericks said the department wanted to thank Maeweather “for all she has done for us.”

“It’s not often you get a boss that’s holistic, that’s humble, and that has your best interests at heart all the time,” he said. “It’s embodied in me to follow in her footsteps to provide the same type of service to the younger officers that we have.”

Reading from the inscription on the clock, Fredericks said, “This is presented by us to Quovella Maeweather, Public Safety Director. With deep appreciation for your leadership, inspiration, and dedication. Your vision has empowered us all, and your impact will be lasting. You will be truly missed.”

Maeweather told the Council and Township Manager Robert Vornlocker that she “appreciate(ed) tremendously the fact that you placed trust in me.”

“I would not have been able to do my job the way I was able to do my job without their support,” she said. “I know a lot of times when they saw us going down certain paths, they didn’t know where it was going. But the fact that – because I do stalk Instagram, and I do sometimes call, and I’m like, what’s going on – things are still running well, and I’m not here, I did my job.”

“And that’s what I was supposed to do, I was supposed to come help fix things and allow them to carry on on their own,” she said.

Pointing to Fredericks and FTPD Captains Vince Wilson and Brandon Domotor, who accompanied her to the podium, Maeweather said, “I leave and all three of them are captains and they’re thriving. And, you know, I trust in them to run this department. I trust in them to keep all of you safe.”

“This is home,” she said. “I took a job in Baltimore, but New Jersey is still my home.”

