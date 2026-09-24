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Flock Camera Opponents Intensify Campaign For Contract Cancellation

September 24, 2026 Featured, Township Council

SHE HAS QUESTIONS – Teresa Cordero of Franklin Park speaks about the Flock Security cameras at the September 22 Township Council meeting.

Opponents of Franklin Township’s Flock Safety license plate reader cameras escalated their campaign at the Sept. 22 Township Council meeting, saying the public has been misled about the system and calling for an independent audit of the governing body itself.

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