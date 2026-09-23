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FHS Sports Roundup: Girls’ Tennis Wins, Soccer, Volleyball Fall

September 23, 2026 Girls Tennis, Girls' Soccer, Girls' Volleyball, High School Sports, Sports

The Franklin High School girls’ tennis team increased their winning streak to two matches September 22 with a 4-1 win over Warren Hills/Belvidere High School.

Also on Tuesday, girls’ soccer fell to Gil St. Bernards, 6-0 and the girls’ volleyball team lost to Delaware Valley, 2-1.

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Franklin Girls Volleyball Sweeps Bernards, Improves to 4-1

SETTING THE SHOT – Senior Marie Szubiak, 13, seen here in a 2025 game against …

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