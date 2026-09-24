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FHS Sports: Field Hockey Breaks Winless Streak, Downs Belvidere

September 23, 2026 Field Hockey, High School Sports, Sports

The Franklin High School field hockey team earned its first win of the season September 23, defeating Belvidere 1-0 in a home game.

Sophomore Gabriella Pome scored the game’s only goal in the first quarter, with Sophomore Darley Gomez Castillo providing the assist. The goal came with 2:14 showing in the period.

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