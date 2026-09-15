Council Approves Land Sale For Three Habitat For Humanity Homes Over Churchill Avenue Objections

The Township Council gave final approval Sept. 8 to the sale of three township-owned lots to Raritan Valley Habitat for Humanity for the construction of low-income homes, over the objections of a Churchill Avenue resident who told the Council her block is already overcrowded.

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