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PILOT Program, Developer Agreement Action Taken For Davidson Avenue Affordable Units

September 23, 2026 Affordable Housing, Taxes at Work, Township Council Taxes

Legal steps to allow for the conversion of a former Davidson Avenue hotel into 142 affordable rental units were taken September 22 by the Township Council.

The Council approved a developer’s agreement with CWP-ASR Somerset I and CWP-ASR Somerset II to turn the former Sonesta Suites Hotel at 260 Davidson Avenue into 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom rental units.

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