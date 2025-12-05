FHS Student Athletes Sign With Division 1 Schools

SIGNING DAY – Miles Muldrow and Casey Gomez Miranda at the signing day ceremony December 4 in the Franklin High School gym.

Two Franklin High School Warriors set to play for Division 1 teams were honored December 4 with a signing day ceremony.

Football player Miles Muldrow and softball player Casey Gomez Miranda signed their National Letters of Intent before family, coaches and friends in the school’s gymnasium.

Muldrow will play for the University of Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens, while Gomez Miranda will play for the University of New Haven, Conn. Chargers.

Muldrow, who announced his intention to play for Delaware during a family cookout in July, said he’s happy the recruiting process is over.

“It’s all official, it feels good,” he said. “All the stress is gone.”

Muldrow said he can now focus on his studies. He’s opted to graduate in February, and start college immediately.

Muldrow said he chose Delaware because “It’s up and coming, so I just felt like I could make a home there.”

“And everybody there is cool,” he said. “It feels like a family.”

Gomez Miranda said she chose New Haven because “they are one of the one schools that reached out to me as soon as they could on September 1 of my junior year.”

“They already wanted to schedule a visit, and they just showed a lot of interest in me and I felt that that was the place for me to be,” she said.

Overall, she said, “It’s very exciting, I’m very happy. It was a very long process and coming back from injuries and transferring it I’m just very happy to be going to the next level.”

Gomez Miranda transferred to Franklin from Princeton Day School in her sophomore year.

Playing third base, she’s batted .409 in her two seasons played so far, with three home runs and 41 runs batted in.

Assistant Softball Coach Thomas Galuppo said that when Gomez Miranda transferred to Franklin, it “felt like an angel fell from the sky.”

“She has been playing league tournaments with us ever since, earning multiple first-team All-Star Conference awards, batting over 400 since being with us, and I have witnessed very few athletes work as hard on their track record,” he said.

“And most of all, is a pleasure to be around, a tremendous leader, and the heartbeat of our softball team,” Galuppo said.

Football Head Coach Blair Wilson talked about how he recruited Muldrow to play fiitball after seeing him in the school’s cafeteria, even though Muldrow said he’d never played football before.

Wilson said he worked on getting Muldrow’s parents on board, although his mother was a harder sell.

“I just said, listen, do you want to pay for college?” he said. “She said no. I said, so let Miles play football. And just trust this process, and we’re going to get it accomplished.”

Wilson said Muldrow’s choice of going to Delaware came about by accident, after the Delaware coach spotted him at a Rutgers summer football camp.

The coach “instantly fell in love with Miles,” Wilson said. “Before he even talked to Miles, me and him had a conversation.”

Wilson said he could tell the coach was interested in his players as people, not just as players.

“Miles is a great kid,” Wilson said. “He has a great family, a great village around him.”

Here are some scenes from the day:

