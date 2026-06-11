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TEECS Class of 2026 Challenged To Carry Hope Into Uncertain Future

June 11, 2026 Education, TEECS

INVOKING PRINCESS LEIA – Manav Singh, valedictorian of the Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School’s Class of 2026, speaks to his fellow graduates at the June 10 graduation at the Brook Theatre in Bound Brook.

Invoking a princess from a galaxy far, far away, Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School’s Class of 2026 valedictorian Manav Singh urged his classmates to make hope their guiding principle as they leave behind the hallways and familiar faces that defined their childhoods.

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