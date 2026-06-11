TEECS Class of 2026 Challenged To Carry Hope Into Uncertain Future

Invoking a princess from a galaxy far, far away, Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School’s Class of 2026 valedictorian Manav Singh urged his classmates to make hope their guiding principle as they leave behind the hallways and familiar faces that defined their childhoods.

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