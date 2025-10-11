FHS Sports: Warriors Fall To Unbeaten Sayreville, 37-28

The Franklin High School Warriors football team came close to snapping Sayreville’s unbeaten streak October 10, but a late-game rush by Sayreville capped the win for the Bombers, 37-28.

The Warriors were within two points, 30-28, with slightly more than 2 minutes left to play when Sayreville Senior Shaun Jackson broke for a 19-yard run and touchdown.

Sayreville scored 14 unanswered points in the first quarter before Franklin was able to score. A blocked extra-point attempt left the score 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.

With the loss, Franklin falls to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in Big Central – National Silver division.

Franklin next meets Monroe at Homecoming on October 17, and then ends the regular season on October 24 at North Brunswick.

Here are some scenes from the game:

