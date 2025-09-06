FHS Sports: Warrior Football Takes Home Opener Over Passaic, 20-14

TOUCHDOWN! – Senior Amir Glover strides into the end zone to give Franklin a 6-0 lead in the September 5 home opener against Passaic.

A late 4th-quarter score by the Franklin High School Warrior football team sealed their home opener win September 5 against Passaic High School, 20-14.

With the score knotted at 14, Junior quarterback Jah’naad Cady ran it in for 9 yards and the game-winning score.

An attempt for a two-point conversion was not successful.

Franklin struck first, in the 1st quarter, on a 29-yard pass from Cady to Senior Amir Glover. The extra point attempt went slightly wide.

Both teams were quiet until the 3rd quarter, when Senior Dubem Kawah returned the second half-opening kickoff for 81 yards and a touchdown.

A two-point conversion attempt from Cady to Sophomore Kameron Byrom made the score 14-0.

Passaic bounced back, however, with two touchdowns in the 3rd to tie the game.

With the win, Franklin improves to 1-1 overall.

The Warriors travel to East Brunswick on September 12, and will host St. Thomas Aquinas on September 19.

Here are some scenes from the game:

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments