RCDCU Marks 20th Prostate Cancer Awareness Bicycle Tour

More than 100 riders and walkers gathered at the township Senior/Community Center off DeMott Lane September 19 to mark the 20th anniversary of a local bicycle tour designed to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

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