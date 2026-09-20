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RCDCU Marks 20th Prostate Cancer Awareness Bicycle Tour

September 20, 2026 Community Building, General News

READY TO GO – David Spruill gives last-minute instructions to the 50-mile course riders September 19 at the RCDCU ride for prostate cancer awareness.

More than 100 riders and walkers gathered at the township Senior/Community Center off DeMott Lane September 19 to mark the 20th anniversary of a local bicycle tour designed to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

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