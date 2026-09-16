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Franklin Girls Volleyball Sweeps Bernards, Improves to 4-1

September 16, 2026 Girls' Volleyball, High School Sports, Sports

SETTING THE SHOT – Senior Marie Szubiak, 13, seen here in a 2025 game against Bound Brook, led the Lady Warriors against Bernards on September 15 with 24 assists. (File photo).

Harper Kelly recorded seven kills and Marie Szubiak had 24 assists as the Franklin High School girls volleyball team defeated Bernards in straight sets Sept. 15.

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