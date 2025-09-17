FHS Sports: Lady Warrior Volleyball Shuts Out Bound Brook, 2-0

The Franklin High School girls’ volleyball team evened their record September 16 with a 2-0 win over Bound Brook.

The Lady Warriors staged a comeback in the first set, down by as much as two points until they tied the score at 22.

Franklin soon took the lead and went on to win the set.

Franklin dominated the second set, leading by as much as 11 points.

Junior Aleah Sunkins led the team with five kills, while Junior Sarah Leister contributed a block and Junior Marie Szubiak recorded 16 assists.

With the win, the Lady Warriors improve to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the Skyland-Valley division.

Franklin next sees action on September 18, when they travel to Immaculata High School.

Here are some scenes from the match:

