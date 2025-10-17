FHS Sports: Girls’ Soccer Tops Aquinas, 7-1

The Franklin High School Girls’ Soccer team made senior night special on October 16, beating St. Thomas Aquinas 7-1.

Franklin took a fast lead in the first half, outscoring Aquinas 3-0.

Aquinas was able to record one goal in the second half, but the Lady Warriors extended their lead with an additional four goals.

Senior Jamie Sandoval led all scores with three goals.

Contributing one goal each were Junior Michelle Shea, Senior Julitza Galindo, Sophomore Sarah Mitchell, Sophomore Brielle Sutton, and Senior Jamie Sandoval.

With the win, the Lady Warriors improve to 2-13 overall and 0-9 in the Skyland-Raritan division.

Franklin’s next match is on October 21, against North Brunswick.

They end the regular season on October 22 against Ridge.

Following are some scenes from the game:

