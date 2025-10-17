FHS Sports: Girls Soccer Honors Seniors

Senior Night for the girls’ soccer team was held October 16 before the match against St. Thomas Aquinas.

The girls were given the red-carpet treatment, a plushie, and opportunities for pictures.

Honored were:

Ajanae’ Chattoo

Natalia Castano

Ana Maria Marquez

Mailyn Ceveda

Alicia Acosta Spencer

Brianna Gonzalez

Jamie Sandoval

Julitza Jimenez-Galindo

Olufunmilola Raji

The team is coached by Head Coach Eric Osman, Assistant Coach Jen Lee, Assistant Coach Christian Rhodes, and Le’la Allen, the Volunteer Assistant Coach.

Following are some scenes from the event:

Your Thoughts

