FHS Sports: CAAP Basketball Overcomes 20-Point Deficit To Down Warriors, 75-72

PREPARING THE SHOT – Sophomore Sean Duncan prepares to take a foul shot during the Warriors’ February 17 game against College Achieve Asbury Park.

The Franklin High School Warriors basketball team let slip a 20-point lead against College Achieve Asbury Park on February 17, eventually falling to the Knights 75-72.

Although they managed to cut seven points off the 20-point advantage Franklin enjoyed at one point in the game, Asbury Park was still down by 13 points at the end of the third quarter.

The Knights came out strong in the fourth quarter, posting a 17-0 run and taking the lead, 69-65 with about three minutes left in the game.

Franklin was outscored 6-4 in the final two minutes of the game.

It looked as though it would be Franklin’s night during the first three frames of the game.

The Warriors outscored the Knights 26-16 in the first quarter, and then 18-15 in the second quarter, taking a 44-31 lead into halftime.

Both teams scored 21 points in the third quarter, and then came the fourth, with Asbury Park dominating, outscoring Franklin 23-7.

Junior Jah’Naad Cady led all scorers with 24 points.

Sophomores Sean Duncan and Justin Henry scored 14 points each, and Senior Tyler Modeste scored eight points.

Seniors Roger Diaz Isabel and Ta’Von Bridgeforth, and Sophomore Jaden Dublin scored four points each.

With the loss, Franklin falls to 10-15 overall and 3-2 in the Skyland-Raritan conference.

The Warriors next face Freehold Township on February 24 in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 tournament.

Following are some scenes from the game:

