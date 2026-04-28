FHS Green Fair Features Time Capsule Burial

In honor of FHS’s 20th anniversary, a time capsule holding a number of present-day items depicting what life is like at FHS was buried in the school’s courtyard, with the idea being that it will be dug up in 2046.

Franklin High School held its fourth annual Green Fair on April 25, with an added historical element.

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