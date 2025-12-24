FHS ‘GoldN’Blues’ Receive Kudos, Support From School Board

STUDENTS FETED – Members of the Franklin High School GoldN’Blues Choir after their performance at the December 18 Board of Education meeting.

Continuing their victory tour after appearing in the nationally broadcast NBC Rockefeller Center tree lighting, the Franklin High School “GoldN’Blues” choir were feted by the Board of Education at its December 18 meeting.

The choir, which also goes by The Madrigals, received a pledge from school board president Ardaman Singh that the district would try to find money in its budget to help send the group to Florida for a national competition.

Later in the meeting, the Board accepted a $10,000 donation from Kelly Clarkson – on whose program the group was selected to sing at the tree lighting – a $10,000 donation from the Kelly Clarkson Show and Universal Television, and a $1,000 donation from the Pilot Pen Co., all of which are targeted for the choir.

The Board added their accolades to the group after they performed “Joy to the World” and “Bring a Torch, Jeanette Isabella.”

“You guys are awesome, so awesome,” said Board member Erika Inocencio. “I watched you on TV. We’re so proud.”

“We’ll get you there, you guys are doing great,” she said. “So thanks for blessing us with this awesomeness.”

“It’s truly incredible, continue to follow your dreams,” Board member Jimmie Parker said. “We hear you. We support you.”

“Thank you so much, it now feels like holidays,” Board member Laurie Merris said.

Board member Bill Grippo said the choir has “made an international difference.”

“You’ve impacted the country with what it means to be a Warrior,” he said. “You have stood on the shoulders of giants, and this has been a moment in Franklin Township history which brought us to tears.”

“To turn on that TV and see Franklin Warriors command the stage, I don’t even think you have an idea of the impact that you’ve had,” Grippo said. “I’ve had people call me, Facebook me, email me from all over the country because they know I’ve been here so long. All I can say is, thank you for erasing so much of the nonsense and saying our kids truly made an international stage.”

Board Vice President Dennis Hopkins said the fact that the choir was seen nationwide “was huge.”

“Your team did a wonderful job,” he said.

Board member Nancy LaCorte said that “It’s great that you had such an impact on the rest of the country and the world and so forth and so on. But you had an impact on me.”

“And I’m one person, and you made one person smile,” she said. “And that came from listening to you guys and seeing the talent that you have. The talent that Franklin programs have. So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

“You guys are absolutely amazing,” Board member Walter Jackson said. “You just make people feel good, and it’s honestly what we need in this world today.”

“What you guys are doing with your voice, you’re bringing so much joy and true happiness to this cruel, cruel world,” he said. “And you guys are representing Franklin like nobody else can. I want to thank the parents of these amazing students for your dedication. I know if they sing like this here, I can only imagine what they do at home.”

“Know that we’re watching you, the world is watching you,” Jackson said. “And wherever you go, continue to let your light shine, because it’s truly shining bright.”

Board member Nicolas DiMeglio said his daughter danced in the school system, so he knew the work that went into the performances.

“I congratulate each and every one of you,” he said. “And I echo everyone else’s comments about how great it is to have good things happen in the school district instead of hearing just the negative things.”

Board President Ardaman Singh said that one of her sons, who is studying internationally, knew about the performance.

“So you can see that your voices are really flying out internationally, and people are watching it,” she said.

The choir parents, she said, “should be proud of your kids and let them fly and let them reach their dreams. You guys are amazing, and like I said, incredible job, and we will ensure that you can get to Florida.”

