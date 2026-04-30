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New Vice-Principal Named For Middle School’s Hamilton Street Campus

April 30, 2026 Featured, School Board, School News

NEW SCHOOL ADMINISTRATOR – James Overton speaks to the Board of Education April 28 after he was named the new vice-principal at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street campus.

An educational veteran was appointed as the new vice-principal at Franklin Middle School — Hamilton Street campus at the Board of Education’s April 28 meeting.

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