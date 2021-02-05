FHS Boys’, Girls’ Basketball Teams Under Quarantine For COVID-19 Exposure

The FHS Lady Warriors will resume play on February 13, after a mandatory 14-day COVID-19-related quarantine. (File photo).

All members of the Franklin High School girls’ and boys’ basketball programs are in the middle of a 14-day quarantine caused by exposure to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, a school official confirmed.

Both teams’ schedules were paused on January 28, and will remain so through February 12.

District spokeswoman Mary Clark said on February 5 that she was limited by privacy laws in what she could reveal about the reason for the quarantine.

“The boys and girls basketball program was paused so that members of the team could complete the required quarantine period,” Clark wrote in an email. “In accordance with current guidance from federal, state and local health agencies, exposure as a close contact, to someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, will result in a quarantine period of 14 days.”

“For reasons of privacy, we cannot disclose any specific information about individuals,” she wrote.

The Lady Warriors are scheduled to resume practice on February 12, and to resume competition on February 13 at home against North Hunterdon High School.

The Warriors are scheduled to resume play on February 12 away against Watchung Hills Regional High School.

We will update this story as more information is released.



