Township Council Buys $7.5 Million In Goods And Services
August 12, 2026
Taxes, Taxes at Work, Township Council, Township Council Taxes
The Township Council at its August 11 meeting approved the following contracts, totaling about $7.5 million:
- Res. #26-328 (g): Awards bid for emergency timber guiderail repair (B26-007ENG) to J. Fletcher Creamer & Son, Inc., covering July 1, 2026–June 30, 2027, not to exceed $325,000.
- Res. #26-329 (h): Extends the snow plowing contract for 22 routes (MC-0009-25) with RJM Landscaping & Design into a second year for the 2026-27 season, not to exceed $450,000.
- Res. #26-330 (i): Extends Republic Services of NJ’s contract to service the township’s convenience/recycling center (MC-0010-23) for a fourth year, Sept. 1, 2026–Aug. 31, 2027, not to exceed $175,000.
- Res. #26-331 (j): Extends a second Republic Services contract (MC-0017-25-R) for trash and recycling removal from municipal buildings for a second year, Sept. 1, 2026–Aug. 31, 2027, not to exceed $40,000.
- Res. #26-332 (k): Extends the competitive contract for janitorial services (MC-COM-0014-23) with Nationwide Cleaning & Restoration Services for a fourth year, Sept. 1, 2026–Aug. 31, 2027, not to exceed $279,578.
- Res. #26-333 (l): Awards a state contract (17-FLEET-00738) to Axon Enterprise Inc. for the first year of body-worn cameras, not to exceed $195,000.
- Res. #26-334 (m): Awards a state contract to Axon Enterprise Inc. for Tasers in 2026, not to exceed $160,295.20.
- Res. #26-335 (n): Awards a state contract (SWCONT091024PSI) to Metro Group of NJ LLC for a police department UTV, not to exceed $26,462.78.
- Res. #26-336 (o): Awards an NJ Cooperative Alliance contract (CK04-24-38) to SHI International Corp. for vehicle tracking solutions licensing and software, not to exceed $57,000.
- Res. #26-337 (p): Awards a purchase through the Omnia Partners cooperative contract to eMazzanti Technologies for the annual Microsoft Office 365 G3 license renewal plus 40 new Microsoft Copilot licenses, not to exceed $99,957.23.
- Res. #26-338 (q): Awards the Randolph Road area resurfacing bid (B26-016-ENG) to Fischer Contracting, not to exceed $1,175,869.19.
- Res. #26-339 (r): Awards the Golf View Drive area resurfacing bid (B26-015-ENG) to Fischer Contracting, not to exceed $622,499.09.
- Res. #26-340 (s): Awards the water meters bid (MC-0018-26) to Core & Main LP, not to exceed $3 million.
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INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION – Township Councilmen Ram Anbarasan and Shubhendu Singh (left to right) present the Council’s …