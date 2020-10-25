Entries Sought For Somerset County Photo Contest

Somerset County residents who are amateur or professional photographers are invited to submit entries to the sixth annual “Show Us Somerset County Through Your Camera Lens” photo contest.

Cash prizes are offered in the contest, the submission deadline of which is November 30.

Photo Contest entries should reflect one of these five themes:

Community – show us the vibrant community in your neighborhood,

– show us the vibrant community in your neighborhood, Historic Sites in Somerset County – buildings, reenactments and other areas and events of historic significance to Somerset County. For inspiration, visit http://bit.ly/HistoricSites19.

– buildings, reenactments and other areas and events of historic significance to Somerset County. For inspiration, visit http://bit.ly/HistoricSites19. Natural Environment – for example, wildlife, parks, lakes, rivers, golf courses, etc.

– for example, wildlife, parks, lakes, rivers, golf courses, etc. Recreational Opportunities – Somerset County offers many venues for recreation; show us your favorite activities. For example, wellness activities (e.g. hiking, biking, etc.) or leisure activities (e.g. golfing, dog walking, gardening, arts and culture engagements, etc.)

Somerset County offers many venues for recreation; show us your favorite activities. For example, wellness activities (e.g. hiking, biking, etc.) or leisure activities (e.g. golfing, dog walking, gardening, arts and culture engagements, etc.) Creativity during COVID-19 – a miscellaneous grab bag category to showcase the creative ways people and families coped with the stresses and isolation caused by the coronavirus. Did you take up a new hobby? Develop an artistic skill? Host family fun nights?

“There are so many talented people, amateur and professional, in Somerset County that we always look forward to receiving entries for our photo contest,” Freeholder Brian G. Gallagher said in a release about the contest. “The coronavirus has made this an especially difficult and stressful year. We want to recognize the creative and generous ways that residents found to deal with COVID-19 and sheltering in place.”

Submissions must be the original work of the applicant and not previously entered in the photo contest. A panel of judges will select two winners for each theme, as well as an overall contest winner. Photographers whose artwork is selected as a winning entry will receive a $50 honorarium. The overall contest winner will receive a $100 honorarium, in lieu of a $50 category honorarium.

To enter the contest, individuals must complete an online form, which can be found at:https://www.co.somerset.nj.us/residents/photo-contest. One person can submit up to five images; the maximum size for each image is 10 MB. See photo contest instructions for more information.

Contestants are responsible for acquiring subject release forms from identifiable people featured in the photographs. All images must be received by 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30. No late submissions will be accepted.

Images will be featured online and in printed materials produced by Somerset County and the Somerset County Business Partnership.

Made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

For more information, contact photocontest@co.somerset.nj.us or call (908) 231-7081.



