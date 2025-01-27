Dunkin’ Celebrates Store Remodeling

RIBBON-CUTTING – From left to right: FTPD Detective Robert Brown, Franklin Food Bank Executive Director Derek Smith, Dunkin’ Franchisees Mohamed Elsharkawy and Mai Omar, Deputy Mayor Shepa Uddin; FTPD Officer Malcolm Belvin; Somerset Dunkin’ Manager Snehal Patel; Somerset County Clerk Steve Peter; and FTPD Officer Ken Reid II help with the ceremonial ribbon-cutting. (Photo: Dunkin’)

Township political and business officials were on hand January 25 to celebrate the grand re-opening of Dunkin’ at 1760 Easton Avenue.

The store, located in the Easton Franklin Shopping Center, was completely remodeled.

The store’s franchisees, Mohamed Elsharkawy and Mai Omar, made a $3,000 donation to the Franklin Food Bank, in conjunction with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

“Dunkin’s generous support empowers us to elevate our service levels and provide more comprehensive support to those facing food insecurity,” Franklin Food Bank Executive Director Derek Smith said in a press release about the event. “This partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to addressing the critical needs of our community. We are deeply grateful for Dunkin’s support, which enables us to implement innovative programs that address the root causes of hunger and build a more food-secure Franklin Township.”

Also attending the re-opening were Deputy Mayor Shepa Uddin; Somerset County Clerk Steve Peter; Board of Education member and Franklin Township Chamber of Commerce Vice-President Bill Grippo, and members of the Franklin Township Police Department’s Community Relations Bureau.

The first 100 Dunkin’ Rewards members in line at 9 a.m. received one free medium hot or iced coffee for 100 consecutive days on the Dunkin’ app, while others spun the Dunkin’ prize wheel for free Dunkin’ merchandise, according to the press release.

The 1,250 square-foot Dunkin’ employs 10 crew members and is open daily from 4:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments