Departing School Board Members Receive Accolades

ONE LAST PICTURE – Outgoing Board of Education members Ardaman Singh, Walter Jackson and Nancy LaCorte (left to right, holding plaques) pose with schools Superintendent John Ravally, former Board member Michael Smith, Mayor Phil Kramer and Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (left to right) at the December 18 Board meeting.

The three departing Board of Education members received many accolades during their last Board meeting on December 18.

The trio – Ardaman Singh, Nancy LaCorte and Walter Jackson – chose not to run for re-election in November.

LaCorte, with more than 18 years on the Board, served during her tenure as Board vice president and president. Singh, a Board member for nine years, also served as Board vice president and, for the last two years, as its president. Jackson has been a Board member for six years.

Mayor Phil Kramer led the honors for the three, calling them “heroes.”

“You have a budget three times the size of ours, and staff four times the size of ours, and you have the most valuable thing in town, the children,” he said. “We just pave the roads, and maybe keep people safe, maybe keep our children safe, and we give our children their future. The three of you have done that.”

LaCorte, who Kramer said he knew the best, “always put the kids first. Before family, before friends, before herself, absolutely. And she just never tired.”

“I think she’s tired now, but she just kept at it, and showed up for every event, and it was noticed,” he said. “And I noticed it. It was a pleasure to serve alongside you. The town doesn’t know what it’s losing.”

“Thank you all for your service, and thank you especially Nancy,” Kramer said.

Bob LaCorte, Nancy’s husband, said that she “had a great run, you did a great job.”

“I’m extremely proud of you,” he said.

“Thank you to the town for allowing Nancy to be on the Board of Education for 18 and a half years,” he said. “And I look forward to spending a little bit more time with you in the future.”

State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-17), said that he has never before had “so much respect and love for a Board of Education as I do for all of you. I’m so proud of your accomplishments, your dedication, the lack of drama and issues here. I mean, the quality of education that Franklin is providing its public school students is second to none.”

“It gives me vigor to fight for Franklin and its funding down in Trenton, and I’m going to continue doing that,” he said. “For the three individuals leaving at your highest peak of performance, shame on you for abandoning us. But I also understand, as a husband of a past Board member, I understand the nights missing your family and relaxation.”

“But, Ardaman Singh, Mr. Jackson, Nancy, thank you so much for your unwavering dedication to our children of our community, you guys did such a good job,” Danielsen said.

“I’m happy to say that, you know, the new members coming on board, I will have high expectations for them, but I have a certain relaxed sense of confidence with them,” he said. “But I’m sure they’ll fit in just nicely, but you are leaving difficult tracks on the ground to follow because you did such a good job. And I applaud you guys, and I think our whole community is in your debt.”

“I stand to give you high commendations for providing excellent and exceptional service to our children in this community,” said Walter Jackson’s wife, Catina. “Your leadership has been stellar. You have represented us well in the community, and we’re grateful that you have served for the time that you have on the board. And I’m excited about getting my husband back.”

Jackson said she urged her husband to continue to serve in the community, “and to continue to represent Susie Jackson and Walter Jackson Sr. well. And you have done just that, Walter. And I’m super proud to be your wife, and honored to know you.”

“I’m grateful that you have served and provided great light in the community by being on the Board of Education,” she said. “And honored to know all of you.”

Dan Meyer, president of the Franklin Township Education Association, said he wanted to “express my gratitude to Nancy, Ardaman, and Walter for your commitment and shared vision for the students, staff, and community of Franklin Township Public Schools. We truly have been fortunate to have community members such as yourselves in a position that renders such important and impactful decisions for so many people on so many levels. So tonight, I would like to say once again, thank you.”

“Just from the bottom of my heart, thank you for all you’ve taught me in my time on the board, and we hope to carry on the very important work that you guys have done, and the groundwork that you’ve laid, and we’ll miss you,” said Board member Erika Inocencio.

Board member Jimmie Parker thanked the trio for their service.

“Service is the act of doing something, or helping doing something for others,” he said. “It is intangible, it is selfless, and it is intentional, and I would like to thank you guys for that, and for that service.”

Board member Laurie Merris said she would miss the three departing colleagues.

“But I’m looking forward to our new three, and the adventures we’re all gonna have as a board in making things better for our students,” she said.

Board member Bill Grippo said LaCorte, Singh and Jackson have “been an example of listening to everyone, and when a concern is raised, they make sure that they get it, and get us the right answers from the superintendent. That’s one thing I take away from their leadership.”

They have “been an example of true service,” he said.

Board vice president Dennis Hopkins credited Jackson with him bringing his daughter into the public school system.

He called Ardaman “the great facilitator and organizer,” and said LaCorte mentored him during his time on the Board.

Jackson said that as he came to the close of his time on the Board, “I do so with a heart full of gratitude, humility, and franklin pride. Serving on this board has truly been an honor.”

“Over the past six years, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside dedicated and decisive colleagues, cabinet members, passionate educators, administrators, parents, and community members, people who all share one common goal, keeping Franklin strong,” he said. “This role has not always been easy. We faced challenges, most notably COVID, tough decisions and moments that required us to listen harder, lead stronger, and stand firmer.”

Jackson named several accomplishments of Board during his tenure, including managing Covid-19, creating the Franklin High School aviation program, negotiating union contracts, developing the district’s equity plan, and supporting the launch of the girls’ volleyball and flag football programs.

“I want to sincerely thank my fellow board members past and present, yes, even the one who helped land me on the cover of September 25th, 2020 edition of the Franklin Reporter and Advocate – look it up – for your open-mindedness, insight, and dedication,” he said.

“Being part of the majority vote that consistently pushed the work forward is something I will always be proud of,” he said. “Our commitment to this district is truly unmatched. Thank you to the administrative team for your leadership, devotion, and tireless work behind the scenes.”

“And thanks again to my two amazing running mates, Nancy and Ardamon, for pulling me in,” he said. “They pulled me in. Your combined knowledge and years of service helped guide me tremendously. We made a great team, and I appreciate our friendship.”

“Being a board member has been such a part of my identity for the past 18 and a half years,” LaCorte said. “I invested a lot of time, energy, and heart into this work, truly by blood, sweat, and tears.”

“Stepping away leaves a void that I hope to fill with something just as rewarding,” she said. “As board members, we were elected to be good stewards of taxpayer money, to write policies that answer the why rather than the how, and to supervise one employee, the superintendent. We are elected to show up, to be prepared, and to cast an informed vote.”

LaCorte thanked members of the district administration and former school board members.

“Each of you have left an imprint on my journey,” she said. “To the current board, serving alongside of you, has taught me something. Whether it was a fresh idea that challenged me to think differently, a perspective that made me reflect more deeply on our work, or have me looking for a place to bang my head. Through it all, I’ve learned and grown. It’s been a pleasure to serve with you, most of the time.”

“I’m excited for our new board members,” she said. “They’re fun, inspiring, and impactful. I would have loved to have served alongside them, because I know it would have been energizing, but I also knew it was time to step back so others could step forward. That is how leadership continues, by making space for new voices and new energy. And know this, I’m always here for you if you need me.”

Addressing Singh and Jackson, LaCorte said, “We have laughed, laughed so hard we cried, felt frustration, disappointment, joy, pride, and even anger, but never with each other. Through it all, we came back to what our mission of the BOE is, and to our friendship.”

“I’ve witnessed things that take my breath away, seen smiles so bright, seen people going until it gets done right, and seen people realizing that we aren’t in this alone, and that we work together,” she said. “I’ve also seen people move on, who weren’t aligned with our mission, and I’ve seen people change their opinion because they learned something new. That is growth, and that is Franklin.”

Singh said that serving on the Board “has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life.”

“Over the years, I have had the privilege of learning from you, Nancy, Lori, and Walter,” she said.

“Your passion, your perspectives, and your unwavering commitment to our students and our community have shaped me in countless ways,” she said. “Together, we have navigated challenges, celebrated milestones, and made decisions grounded in what is best for our children. I am proud of the progress we have made, the thoughtful conversations we have had, and the values we upheld throughout our work. As this chapter comes to a close for me, please know how deeply I appreciate the trust, collaboration, and friendship each of you has offered.”

“I leave with tremendous respect and genuine optimism for what lies ahead,” Singh said. “I thank everyone for the opportunity to serve, and for the memories I will carry with me long after tonight. Thank you for your trust, partnership, and leadership.”



