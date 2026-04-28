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Cedar Hill Prep School Holds Arts & Crafts Show, Sale

April 28, 2026 Education, General News, School News, Uncategorized

More than three dozen crafters displayed their wares on April 25 at the Cedar Hill Prep School Arts & Crafts show.

The event was the first large crafting bazaar held by the school, said Donna Pizappi, the show’s organizer. The show was a fundraiser for the school’s Parent Teacher Organization.

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