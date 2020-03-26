Coronavirus Strikes 11 More Township Residents, Total Now 41

Eleven more township residents have been confirmed to have the coronavirus as of March 26, bringing to 41 the total number of Franklin residents with the disease.

Mayor Phil Kramer posted that of the latest victims, two are 45 years old, and the others are 95, 43, 36, 47, 68, 65, 31, 30 and 67 years old.

As of March 26, township coronavirus patients range in age from 9- to 95-years-old.

County wide, there are 190 reported cases of coronavirus on March 26, with four fatalities. The two most recent deaths were of residents of Hillsborough and Bedminster, according to the Somerset County Health Department.

So far, one township resident, a 73-year-old man who had recently returned from Italy, has succumbed to the disease.

With 41 total cases, Franklin has twice the number of patients as does Bridgewater, with 20, according to the Somerset County Health Department.

Two towns, Rocky Hill and Far Hills, have no confirmed cases, according to the health department.

According to the township Office of Emergency Management, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.