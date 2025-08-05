Cannabis Business Seeks Permission To Open Dispensary In Residential Zone

An application seeking permission to locate a cannabis dispensary in a residential zone is scheduled to be heard by the Zoning Board of Adjustment at its August 7 meeting.

The applicant, Hound Town 543, wants to take part of the Bilco bicycle repair shop at the corner of Amwell Road and DeMott Lane and transform it into a dispensary.

The bike repair shop would occupy 115 square feet of space on the main floor, and conduct repairs in the basement, while the dispensary would take up 674 square feet, according to the plans.

A second entrance facing DeMott Lane would be built for the dispensary, according to the plans.

The applicant needs a use variance from the Zoning Board because cannabis dispensaries are not allowed in residential zones.

The Township Council in October 2024 passed an ordinance limiting the number of cannabis businesses located in the township to 18, but did allow for the grandfathering of businesses which received their state approval prior to the ordinance taking effect. Hound Town received its approval in October 2022.

In its application, Hound Town notes that the building “is a pre-existing non-conforming property and has always been used for commercial purposes.”

The bike shop and dispensary would be across a hall from the Corner Cafe and Grill.

The applicant’s traffic consultant, Elizabeth Dolan, wrote in a memo that the dispensary would generate only seven trips in the morning peak hour and 13 trips in the evening peak hour, and would not have a negative effect on traffic around the property.

Further, Dolan wrote, the deli closes at 4 p.m., so there would be no parking lot traffic for the dispensary’s peak selling hours.

A memo from the planning department’s Technical Review Committee recommends that, if the Zoning Board approves the application, that it ban any outdoor events, due to the parking lot’s small size.

While having no environmentally related comments, the Township Environmental Commission opposed the project because “the proposed commercial use is not compatible with provisions or intent of the R-20 Zone, and in this instance specifically, conflicts with the existing surrounding area. The additional business to be situated in the existing structure could also impact traffic and parking in this already busy intersection,” according to a May 20 memo written by Tara Kenyon, the Township’s Open Space Consultant.

