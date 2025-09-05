Backyard Pool, Sheds, Approved By Zoning Board

FUTURE POOL OWNER – Faisal Iqbal prepares to testify before the Zoning Board of Adjustment September 4.

A Bennetts Lane couple’s plan to install an in-ground pool, patio and two sheds was approved September 4 by the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The couple, Faisal and Rehana Iqbal, needed a variance from the Township’s regulation that only 20 percent of a property could be covered by impervious surfaces. With the project, the property’s impervious surface coverage would expand to 22.3 percent, according to the application.

The plan is to build a 20×40-foot in-ground pool with a concrete patio. Two sheds, each measuring 180 square feet, will be placed in the rear corner of the property.

“The primary reason I want to install the pool is to have my kids have a place to swim and learn how to swim,” Iqbal said. “And I also want to be able to use it for health reasons to do laps. It’s big enough for me to be able to do laps.”

Iqbal said he’d also like to invite friends over for pool parties.

The sheds would be used to store materials for the pool and patio furniture, he said.

There were no objections to the project.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments