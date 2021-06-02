Authorities Seek Clues In Township Shooting

Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting in the township that left a New Brunswick man wounded.

Township police were dispatched to an area hospital at 10:26 p.m. on May 31 on a report of a man having been shot on Hamilton Street, near Matilda Avenue.

The man was located by an unidentified person and taken to the hospital for emergency surgery, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities request that anyone who has information on the shooting contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



