Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez Set To Be CJCP Commencement Speaker

Lopez, who has served in the Legislature since 2018 and as Deputy Speaker since 2022, currently serves as Chair of the Assembly Housing Committee, member of the Community Development and Women’s Affairs Committees, and member of the New Jersey Legislative Latino Caucus and Executive Committee for the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators.

State Assembly Deputy Speaker Yvonne Lopez (D-19), is scheduled to be Central Jersey College Prep Charter School’s 2026 Commencement Speaker for its in-person graduation ceremony taking place 5:30 p.m. June 18.

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