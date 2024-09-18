Warriors On The Academic Move

Folukemi Fakinlede of Somerset received the MSN degree in Nursing at Wilkes University’s summer commencement ceremony. Wilkes University awarded more than 300 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees during its summer commencement ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Kean University is proud to recognize 3,959 undergraduate students who were named to the Spring 2024 Dean’s List, including the following local residents: Mariah Frater of Franklin Park, Avani Patel of Franklin Park, Cheyenne Alburg of Franklin Park, Sunday Adeyemi of Franklin Park, Kierra Moore of Franklin Park, Gana Alareidi of Somerset, Heidy Montes of Somerset, Lirianni Adames of Somerset, Taneicia Wright of Somerset, Hannah Biaggi of Franklin Township, Kyana Torres of Somerset, Christopher Gutierrez of Somerset, Sarala Thompson of Somerset, Joshua Francis of Somerset, Suha Jawad of Somerset, Hannah McNulty of Somerset, Chiamaka Agboje of Somerset, Fernando Duran-Rivera of Somerset, Noemy Perez of Somerset, Leonie Dumont of Somerset, Jason Ramjattan of Somerset, Edward Turay of Somerset, Jared Dickson of Somerset, Andrea Gallagher of Somerset, Angel Gaba of Somerset, Mekhi Tanner Upshaw of Somerset, Codou Coundoul of Somerset, Sultan Dumbuya of Somerset, Eniola Adewalure of Somerset, Aaliyah Van Cooten of Somerset, Kwaku Owusu of Somerset, Monique Palmer of Somerset, Ahlam Hamad of Somerset, Lauryn Repollet of Somerset, Anabel Makutonin of Somerset. Molisha Khosla of Somerset, Alyssa Pecorella of Somerset, Janell Moore of Somerset, and Brenndan Williams of Somerset. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have completed at least 12 credits and maintained a GPA of 3.45 or higher during the semester.

Kevin Fahy of Somerset is one of more than 50 talented students selected as a Lebanon Valley College first-year mentor to guide first-year and transfer students through their early weeks at The Valley. Fahy is pursuing a bachelor of arts in creative arts and English. Fahy is a graduate of Saint Joseph’s High School. Starting with orientation weekend in August, first-year mentors are responsible for assisting new students in succeeding personally, socially, and academically through connections to the College and their peers. New and transfer students are assigned to small groups led by a first-year mentor, an upper-class student with leadership ability and a willingness to assist new students during their first year of college. First-year mentors serve as positive role models and acquaint all new students with LVC’s structure, services, and culture.

Olivia Mullins of Somerset graduated with a degree in General Psychology – BS from James Madison University during commencement exercises in August 2024.

New York Institute of Technology proudly congratulates the spring graduates from the Class of 2024, including Karan Patel from Somerset.Patel completed the Architecture, Computational Technologies, MS program.