Warriors On The Academic Move

Local residents were among more than 1,650 students were named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2024 spring semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. The students are: Rebecca J. Russo of Somerset, a freshman psychology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences, and Jay H. Kapadia of Somerset, a senior criminal justice major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

The following students have earned the esteemed honor of placement on the Dean’s List at The College of New Jersey for the spring 2024 semester. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average: Cristian Herrera Alpizar, Chemistry – ACS; Esmeralda Rosario, Visual Arts; Caelan Arroyo, Interactive Multimedia; Danelys Gomez, Early Childhood; Ethan Kahagi, Civil Engineer; Caitlyn Kercado, Art History and Visual Culture; Kaitlin Kline, Psychology; Katherine Tami, Mathematics Urban Sec Educ/BS, and Elyssa Waga, Nursing.

Centenary University awarded degrees to 348 graduates at its 149th commencement, which was held as three separate in-person ceremonies presided over by President Dale Caldwell, Ed.D., on the University’s Hackettstown campus. Two of the ceremonies recognized graduates who earned associate and undergraduate degrees, while a third event showcased academic accomplishments of master’s and doctoral graduates. Among the graduates were Florindo Dimarzio of Franklin Park, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology: Criminal Justice, magna cum laude, and Arly Gallardo Ensaldo of Somerset, Bachelor of Social Work.

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Aj Pena of Somerset has been named to the Spring 2024 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Brendan Douban of Somerset was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 term at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Centenary University President Dale Caldwell, Ed.D., has announced the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester. To achieve this honor, full-time students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.8 or above and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits. Among those on the list was Arly Gallardo Ensaldo of Somerset.

Charlotte Hunter, a resident of Franklin Park, was honored for academic achievement by being named to the Dean’s List at Delaware Valley University for the Spring 2024 semester.

Ethan Anthony of Somerset was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. Anthony is in the industrial design program. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Harshika Gelivi of Somerset made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Jenna Itwaru of Somerset has been named to the University at Buffalo’s spring 2024 dean’s list.

Jessica Shea of Somerset was named to the Dean’s List at Wilkes University for the spring 2024 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

Kevin Fahy of Somerset is one of more than 800 Lebanon Valley College students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0. Fahy is pursuing a bachelor of arts in creative arts and English at The Valley and is a graduate of Saint Joseph’s High School.

Students at Lehigh University attained Dean’s List in Spring 2024. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. Among those on the list are Ava DeLauro of Franklin Park and Sarah Wilhelm of Somerset.

The following students are named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester: Sasha Salins of Franklin Park. Salins is majoring in Stage and Production Mngmnt and is a member of the Class of 2027. Olivia Jara of Somerset. Jara is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2024.

A resident of Somerset, Matthew Van Burik, graduated May 24 from Muhlenberg College with a B.A. – Bachelor of Arts Degree in the Business Administration Major and Finance Major.

Somerset resident Olivia Mullins has been named to the Dean’s List at James Madison University for the spring 2024 semester. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899. Mullins is majoring in General Psychology – BS.

Ryan Enright of Somerset was named Defensive MVP of the football team for the 2023-2024 season at Lebanon Valley College. Enright was voted to the All-MAC Team after a strong year where he had 61 tackles including 4.5 for a loss, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. The defensive back scored a defensive touchdown on Homecoming with an 11-yard fumble recovery. Enright, a graduate of Immaculata High School, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in criminal justice.

Ayir Asante of Somerset received a Bachelor of Arts degree from College of the Holy Cross.

Wyatt Kaneps of Somerset graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS and ME in mechanical engineering.





