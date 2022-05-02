Township Student Performs In RVCC Jazz Ensemble

Township resident Christian Volpe is scheduled to perform with the Raritan Valley Community College Jazz Ensemble during a concert at 7:30 p.m. May 5 in the Welpe Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus.

The group is directed by John Loehrke of New York City.

The ensemble will perform pieces by a variety of jazz artists including Thelonious Monk, Duke Ellington, John Coltrane, Horace Silver, and Wayne Shorter, as well as familiar selections from the Great American Songbook. All of these performances will feature improvisations by student musicians.

IN addition to Volpe, the Student Jazz Ensemble includes the following members: Payton Teague and Gabrial Youngman, Flemington; Joel Jimenez, Raritan; Ian Dalida, Somerville; Tommy Burns, Stirling; Ryan Jenkins, Bridgewater; Carolina “Linarah” Silva, Plainfield; Felipe Primero, Phillipsburg; David Scala, Morristown, and Henry Freligh, Glen Gardner.

General admission tickets cost $12 each, $8 for students and seniors. For tickets, contact the Box Office, 908-725-3420. For additional information, call 908-218-8876.

RVCC is located at 118 Lamington Road in Branchburg, NJ. For further information, visit www.raritanval.edu.



