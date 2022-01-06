Township Schools Record 134 New Coronavirus Cases Over Winter Break

More than half of the new cases were staff members.

The school district’s winter break resulted in at least 134 more cases of coronavirus among students and faculty, according to the district’s web site.

The District started its winter break on December 23 and reopened on January 4.

Statistics posted on the site show that during the December portion of the break, 17 students, 48 staff members and one vendor tested positive for the coronavirus.

In the first two days of January, 36 students and 32 staff members reported positive test results.

Schools Superintendent John Ravally said during a January 5 FR&A News Hour broadcast that he expected those numbers to climb.

That surge in positive tests forced District officials to change their original standby reopening plans, through which the high school and middle schools would have opened on January 4 with minimum sessions and the elementary schools would have opened as usual.

The minimum sessions were triggered by a lack of staff due to the coronavirus, district officials said.

Instead, all District schools operated on a minimum session on January 4 so that teachers and students could gather whatever materials they would need for remote learning, which began January 5.

The District is operating under its remote learning plan at least until January 18.

Ravally said District officials would review the coronavirus test results prior to January 18 to determine whether remote learning would need to be continued.

As of January 2, the case totals for each school are as follows:

Franklin High School: 98

Franklin Middle School – Sampson G Smith campus: 50

Claremont Elementary School: 50

Conerly Road School: 42

Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street campus: 40

Franklin Park School: 35

Elizabeth Avenue School: 33

MacAfee Road School: 15

Hillcrest School: 13

Pine Grove Manor School: 7

Central Office: 6

The latest tally brings the total number of cases in the district this school year to 389, with 230 students, 152 staff members and seven vendors.



