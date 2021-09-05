Township Provides Help For Residents Impacted By Tropical Storm Ida

Township residents whose homes were damaged during Tropical Storm Ida are getting a helping hand from the township.

Beginning September 7, residents may take their storm-damaged material to the township Convenience Center, School Avenue and Berry Street, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at no charge.

This is for storm-damaged items only, and only for township residents. Proof of residency will be required.

No commercial vehicles larger than the standard-sized van or pickup will be admitted.

The township is also waiving permit fees to replace electric panels, water heaters, boilers and furnaces that were damaged by the storm. Here are links for relevant paperwork: Construction Permit Application Packet & Related Forms. Construction Permit Application Packet.



