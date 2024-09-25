Township Police Investigating Lewd Act On Towpath

Township police are investigating a lewdness incident that occurred in the late afternoon of September 24 on the Delaware & Raritan towpath.

Police said that at about 4:15 p.m., a 69-year-old woman sat down on a bench along the towpath, north of Route 518, which was already occupied by a young man.

The woman told police that after a few minutes, she noticed that the man was masturbating. The man then tried to talk to the woman, but, she told police, she ran away from him.

The suspect is described as being an olive-skinned male between 16 and 18 years old with brown hair and a beard, about 5’11” and wearing a grey T-shirt and brown sandals.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sammy Hernandez (Sammy.hernandez@franklinnj.gov) at 732-873-5533 extension 3154; or anonymously at 732-873-5533 x7277 or anonymousFTPD@franklinnj.gov.



