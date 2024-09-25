Quantcast

Township Police Investigating Lewd Act On Towpath

Added by Bill Bowman on September 25, 2024.
Saved under Crime, Crime News, Police News

Township police are investigating a lewdness incident that occurred in the late afternoon of September 24 on the Delaware & Raritan towpath.

Police said that at about 4:15 p.m., a 69-year-old woman sat down on a bench along the towpath, north of Route 518, which was already occupied by a young man.

The woman told police that after a few minutes, she noticed that the man was masturbating. The man then tried to talk to the woman, but, she told police, she ran away from him.

The suspect is described as being an olive-skinned male between 16 and 18 years old with brown hair and a beard, about 5’11” and wearing a grey T-shirt and brown sandals.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sammy Hernandez (Sammy.hernandez@franklinnj.gov) at 732-873-5533 extension 3154; or anonymously at 732-873-5533 x7277 or anonymousFTPD@franklinnj.gov.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …