Township Council Purchases Nearly $2 Million In Goods and Services

Coronavirus Update: Five New Positive Test Results By Bill Bowman Another five Franklin residents have tested positive […]

School Board Sets Goals For 2021-22 School Year, Participates In Racial Equity Presentation By Bill Bowman Lanise Stevens of Johns Hopkins University speaks to […]

Life Story: Robert Morgenberger, 100; Former Planning Board Member By Bill Bowman Robert Morgenberger passed away on July 12 at Robert […]

Coronavirus Update: Two More Positive Tests By Bill Bowman Another two Franklin residents have tested positive […]