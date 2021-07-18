Township Council Purchases Nearly $2 Million In Goods and Services
Contracts totaling nearly $2 million for goods and services were awarded at the July 13 Township Council meeting.
Included in that amount was $678,572 for the purchase of vehicles and software:
- A contract worth $77,966 for two 2022 Ford F350 4×4 regular cab pick ups and plows was awarded to Winner Ford of Cherry Hill.
- A contract worth $16,998 for a Coats wheel balancer and tire changer was awarded to NAPA NJ of New Brunswick.
- A contract worth $150,000 for a Blade/Hyper V upgrade was awarded to Dyntek Services of Irvine, Cal.
- A contract worth $115,360 for 20 single-station solar compactors was awarded to Big Belly Solar of Needham, Mass.
- A contract worth $157,526 was awarded to Foley Caterpillar of Piscataway for a Cat 440 backhoe with buckets, as well as a contract worth $58,563 for a Cat 4-ton asphalt roller.
- A contract worth $80,209 was awarded to New Jersey Door Works of Hillside for the first phase of bay door replacements at the DPW building.
Also included in the overall total was $1,303,826.65 for the purchase of services:
- A contract worth $417,140.04 was awarded to Weatherproofing Technologies of Beachwood, Ohio for replacing the roofs at the township Senior/Community Center and the Public Safety Building.
- A contract worth $396,819.50 was awarded to Capital Paving and Contracting of Lebanon for road reclamation and paving of Grouser Road.
- A contract worth $487,707.11 was awarded to DeSantis Construction of Somerset for paving of Rue Cezanne. DeSantis was forced to re-do faulty road work on DeMott Lane in 2016 after township officials said they were not satisfied with the work. DeSantis was one of 12 companies contending for the Rue Cezanne work; the next lowest acceptable bid was for $489,342.71 from Fischer Contracting of Scotch Plains.
- A contract worth $21,960 was awarded to Dell Marketing of Round Rock, Texas for Internal Affairs software for the police department.
The total cost of all teh contracts was $1,980,212.65.