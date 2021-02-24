Township Council Picks Local Businesswoman As Newest Member

Local businesswoman Shepa Uddin was named the newest member of the Township Council on February 23.

The newest Township Council member is a local businesswoman who owns a catering business with her husband.

Shepa Uddin was chosen by the Township Council on February 23 from three candidates selected by the township Democratic Party to fill the unexpired term of former Councilman Will Galtieri. Galtieri, who represented the 2nd Ward, resigned after moving out of town.

Galtieri was in the last year of his first term. The seat will be one of the Ward seats up for grabs in the November election.

Uddin said she was “honored and extremely grateful” to have been chosen to the Council.

“I want to thank my family and friends for their motivation, encouragement and support,” she said.

Uddin said that during the year, she will focus on interacting with the senior community, houses of worship and the business community.

About the senior community, Uddin said she would “listen, understand the gaps and issues, and work together to provide a solution.”

Uddin said she would serve the township “to the best of my abilities.”

Uddin was welcomed to the Council by her new colleagues.

Councilwoman Crystal Pruitt, who nominated her for the position, said Uddin may be the first Asian-American woman to serve on the Council.

“We made history, congratulations,” she said.

“I believe you’ll bring a unique perspective to our discussions and you obviously represent a demographic that I think we needed to have represented,” Pruitt said.

Councilwoman Kimberly Francois said she was “happy to have a new Councilwoman.”

“I believe that you are going to represent a very youthful perspective, bringing another female to the governing body, which I believe we really needed as well,” she said.

“There’s going to be a lot of girl power going on up here,” Francois said.

Councilman Ram Anbarasan said that he’s known Uddin for about a year, “and I can assure everyone that she is well-qualified and very energetic and she is going to bring a lot of new ideas to the council and township.”

“I think she can bring some younger viewpoints and some small business viewpoints which is very important right now … as COVID diminishes,” Councilman Ted Chase said.

Councilman Carl Wright told Uddin that he knew “you’re going to be great. I’m looking forward to working with you.”

Councilman Charles Onyejiaka said that Uddin had a business located in his Ward, and that, “I’ve known her for her integrity and for her business acumen.”

Deputy Mayor James Vassanella congratulated Uddin on her selection.

Mayor Phil Kramer said that he expects “great things from her, I demand great things from her. … she will be able to deliver on that.”

Kramer also congratulated the other two candidates, Bob Thomas and Theresa Ford.

“The Council was really presented with an embarrassment of riches,” he said. “We had three great people … made it tough to choose one.”



