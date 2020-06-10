Township Council Condemns Murder Of Minneapolis Man, Reaffirms Commitment To Racial Justice

The Township Council on June 9 passed a resolution condemning the murder of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.

Floyd was killed when a former Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The former cop has been hit with several charges, including 2nd Degree Murder.

Three other former cops involved in the incident are also facing charges in the case.

The Council’s resolution comes in the wake of two large protests held in the township for racial justice and equality. Protests broke out around the world following the revelation of Floyd’s murder.

The “Franklin Township Mayor and Council, and departmental leadership in no uncertain terms condemn the actions that led to the death of Mr. George Floyd,” the resolution reads.

The “Franklin Township Mayor and Council, and departmental leadership will remain committed to the morally, ethically, and lawfully fair treatment of Township residents, employees, and visitors,” and will “continue to take necessary steps, to maintain policies and procedures to ensure that residents, employees and visitors have adequate channels of communication and processes to bring all matters that call into question the fair, impartial and just treatment of anyone without fear of retribution or reprisal,” the resolution states.

The resolution notes that Franklin Township is “a community of ethnic, economic, and educational diversity,” and the township “takes a great pride in its diversity and maintains an atmosphere of honor, respect and opportunity for every resident and visitor regardless of age, race, creed, religion, origin, sexual orientation, or gender identification.”

“The township makes great effort to ensure that its elected leadership, department heads and appointed boards and committees reflect the fabric of the community at-large, thus ensuring that the many voices that make up the one Franklin are represented,” the resolution reads.

Township police officers, the resolution reads, undergo “continuous training throughout their career which includes de-escalation, diversity and interpersonal skills,” and t FTPD “is also committed to recruiting and developing a workforce that represents the diversity of the community it serves.”

“Recent demonstrations and protests across America, sparked by the video of the tragic death of Mr. George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis, Minnesota police officers, challenge public safety organizations and elected leadership across the country to respond as concerns are raised by residents within the communities,” the resolution reads.



