Township Council Awards Community Development Block Grants

More than $40,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant money was awarded to nine organizations by the Township Council at its October 26 meeting.

The grants were awarded in the areas of housing rehabilitation projects, public facilities, and public services.

The grants that were awarded were:

Housing Rehab Projects:

Alternatives – 558 Madison Avenue – New Bathroom: $20,500

Lena & David T Wilentz Senior Center – Kitchen & Bathroom Upgrades: $44,214

Center for Great Expectations – New Floors – 19 A-B Dellwood: $15,000

Public Facilities:

Sister2Sister – Site Improvements and Repairs: $20,200

Franklin Twp. Food Bank – Facilities Imps. – Security Lighting & Outdoor Awnings: $19,000

Public Services:

Middle Earth – Journeys Program: $10,057

Homesharing Inc. – Homeless Matching Program: $5,000

Central Jersey Housing Resource Center – Housing Counseling Services: $6,116

Great Expectations – Child Care: $5,500

Franklin Township Food Bank – Community Farm Program: $1,500

Sister2Sister – Social Services Support Program: $4,000

Hillsborough YMCA – K5 Swim Program: $8,014





