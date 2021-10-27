Quantcast

Township Council Awards Community Development Block Grants

More than $40,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant money was awarded to nine organizations by the Township Council at its October 26 meeting.

The grants were awarded in the areas of housing rehabilitation projects, public facilities, and public services.

The grants that were awarded were:

Housing Rehab Projects:

  • Alternatives – 558 Madison Avenue – New Bathroom: $20,500
  • Lena & David T Wilentz Senior Center – Kitchen & Bathroom Upgrades: $44,214
  • Center for Great Expectations – New Floors – 19 A-B Dellwood: $15,000

Public Facilities:

  • Sister2Sister – Site Improvements and Repairs: $20,200
  • Franklin Twp. Food Bank – Facilities Imps. – Security Lighting & Outdoor Awnings: $19,000

Public Services:

  • Middle Earth – Journeys Program: $10,057
  • Homesharing Inc. – Homeless Matching Program: $5,000
  • Central Jersey Housing Resource Center – Housing Counseling Services: $6,116
  • Great Expectations – Child Care: $5,500
  • Franklin Township Food Bank – Community Farm Program: $1,500
  • Sister2Sister – Social Services Support Program: $4,000
  • Hillsborough YMCA – K5 Swim Program: $8,014



