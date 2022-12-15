Township Council Approves CDBG Grant Amendments

Township CDBG Coordinator Deborah Mitchell explains the proposed amendments to the Township Council.

Left-over money in previous years’ Community Development Block Grant program was good news for four township organizations that had project funding approved at the December 13 Township Council meeting.

The township had a total of $92,871.36 in left-over CDBG funds from 2019, 2020 and 2022, according to the resolution approving the awards.

“It’s in our best interests to spend this money as fast and as best as we can so that we can move on to our new grant funding,” Deborah Mitchell, the township’s CDBG program coordinator, told the Council.

CDBG grants are awarded in three categories, Public Service, Public Facilities and Housing. Mitchell said the township’s share of Public Service funds had been expended. The money comes from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The applications were from current grant awardees and from some who had not received money in 2022, Mitchell said.

The December 13 meeting served as the public hearing for the amendments, but there were no comments from the public.

The projects getting grants are:

Alternatives, Inc., 558 Madison Avenue – Exterior Deck for Transitional Housing Facility in the amount of $15,000

Center for Great Expectations – New Windows for 19 A/B Dellwood Lane – Transitional Housing Facility in the amount of $13,400

Franklin Food Bank – Installation of Permanent Freezers and Refrigeration Equipment, Freezer Curtains and Scale in the amount of $30,000

David and Lena T. Wilentz Senior Housing – Four (4) New Bathtubs and an Emergency Call System and Central Monitoring System in the amount of $34,400.





