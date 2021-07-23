Torrie Rumph-Hurd Named Principal at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus

The school board made a number of other administrative appointments in the schools.

A veteran district administrator was named as the new principal for Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus, at the Board of Education’s July 22 meeting.

Torrie Rumph-Hurd was named to fill the position vacated by Nicholas Solomon, who last month was named as the new Franklin High School principal.

Hurd most recently served as one of the Middle School’s vice principals, serving under Solomon.

The move spurred a series of transfers and appointment among district administrators.

The Board transferred current Franklin High School 9th Grade vice principal Louis Solomon – the new principal’s brother – to the Middle School’s Hamilton Street campus to fill the spot vacated by Hurd.

The Board also appointed Genesi Martinez, the current vice principal of the Road to Success program at Hillcrest School, to Franklin High School as a vice principal, filling the spot vacated by Louis Solomon.

“This means we’ll have one remaining vacancy as we head into September, the former vice principal role of RTS,” schools Superintendent John Ravally said. Ravally said the position will be advertised, with the goal of filling it by the start of the new school year.

“Ms. Hurd, you’re going to continue to do a wonderful job,” Ravally said. “We’re excited about your appointment.”

“We really, really appreciate the hard work of everyone who is part of this transition this evening,” Ravally said.

Hurd said she was “excited, I’m just overwhelmed.”

“I’m ready to get to work, and onward and upward, that’s all that I can say,” she said.

Martinez thanked the Board, the administration and her mentors for her appointment and for their support of the Road To Success program.

“Without the support t of the board and Mr. (Orvyl) Wilson (the director of School Management) and my mentors, RTS Hillcrest would not be as successful as it has over the last year and a half as I have served as vice principal,” she said.

“I look forward to continue to serve our community,” she said.

Board member Bill Grippo praised both appointments.

“I’m just so excited to have Ms. Hurd who I worked with for so many years at MacAfee Road school, and who has such a passion for reading … she is a true warrior for literacy, and that’s what we need in Franklin for all schools,” he said.

“When I first got on the Board, I was the representative for the PTO at Hillcrest,” he said. “I was so impressed with Ms. Martinez when she led so many of those PTO meetings. If she brings that work ethic to FHS, it’s going to be wonderful.”

The school board also appointed Eileen Brett as acting principal at Conerly Road School. She will remain in that position until the current principal, Donna Silva-Burnett, returns from medical leave.

Ravally said the district expects Silva-Burnett to return prior to the start of the next school year.



