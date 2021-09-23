Three-Story Self-Storage Facility Wins Planning Board Approval

Artist’s rendering of the three-story, 1-4,000-square-foot self storage facility approved by the Planning Board on September 22.

A three-story, 104,700-square-foot self-storage facility targeted for Elizabeth Avenue won Planning Board approval on September 22.

The building, which will operate under the “Cube Smart” brand, is situated on about 4.8 acres near the Somerset Run adult community.

The site is currently used by Kraft Landscaping. Structures connected with that business will be demolished.

In approving the project, the Planning Board agreed to waive a requirement for a 6-foot wooden fence surrounding teh property, and another requirement for a sidewalk along one side of the property.

The developer agreed to use pervious pavers – meaning those which absorb rain water – where practical, and also to install the infrastructure for electric car charging stations.

Jon Williams, a principal with the developer, SAFStor real Estate of Daytona Beach, Fl., said his company has about 45 such facilities in various stages of development across the country.

He said the facility will be staffed by two people per shift from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., although those renting storage spaces will have 24-hour access.

Williams said that “70 percent of our facilities are rented by the woman of the home.”

He said the usual use of the facilities is to store household items.

Board member Robert Thomas was enthusiastic about the project.

“This is a win for the township in a couple of ways,” he said. “This is a sizeable ratable with virtually no impact. It’s a perfect location next to Somerset Run to insulate it from the several warehouses that we’ve been approving there.”

“I think the applicant did an excellent job with the overall planning,” he said.



