Thomas Mrotek Celebrates Eagle Scout Status At Court of Honor

Newly minted Eagle Scout Tom Mrotek, with certificate, is flanked by, left to right, his mother, Janet, brother, Ryan and father, Dale, at his Court of Honor June 26. (Photo: Michele Rojek.)

By Michele Rojek

Local Boy Scout Troop 113 celebrated another Eagle Scout on June 26; Thomas Mrotek stood in honor at his court as his family, friends, and fellow brothers in the troop helped celebrate his achievement.

Mrotek joined Cub Scouts when he was six years old, and from there went on to Boy Scouts. He described himself, and his mother Janet agreed, as one who “tried everything” growing up, and found something special at Troop 113 where he decided to spend his time.

In addition to the rigorous scouting schedule, Mrotek also found a love for baseball and swimming; he was elected captain of both the Franklin High School baseball and swim teams.

Several speakers stood at the podium on June 26 to provide comments about Mrotek’s road to Eagle Scout, including Mayor Philip Kramer, who was among those present to award Mrotek with a formal proclamation.

Kramer talked about “delayed gratification” and how Eagle Scouts have a responsibility to the community they serviced throughout the years even after they have left the Troop.

Mrotek’s Uncle Doug, an Eagle Scout himself, spoke fondly about Mrotek and exclaimed that Tom is “now a marked man” who has “today re-dedicated yourself to the principles of scouting.”

Eddie Reeves, former Scoutmaster, said that Mrotek is a very driven young man and that he was never worried about the Mrotek boys (referring to Tom’s brother Ryan) on any outings. He thanked both of Tom’s parents – Dale and Janet –for always being in the field and helping when needed.

Janet Mrotek said she was grateful that Tom has learned the important life skills that Scouting teaches – particularly First Aid.

She told a story about a day when she was going to meet Tom at the school bus but ended up hurting herself after tripping on the sidewalk and was unable to continue on to the bus stop. Shortly after she got in the house, Tom was there to help her recover using all the skills he learned during the First Aid merit badge. She said she was impressed at how he was able to maintain a calm and cool head and called him a “leader who can make everyone feel comfortable and bring people together.”

Tom’s father, Dale, described Tom as “willing to do tough jobs that need to get done” as evidenced by Tom’s Eagle Project which was to repair the decrepit shed at the Somerset Presbyterian Church, which has been hosting Troop 113 activities and meetings since 1955.

Mrotek replaced the ramp, repainted the shed and installed a new drainage system, leading a team of approximately 15 scouts in this effort. He completed all of this during the month of September 2020, in the thick of the pandemic.

During his speech, Mrotek impressed upon his fellow scouts that to be successful in life, you must learn how to “persevere in the face of adversity.” He attributed all his successes to his parents’ nurturing and guidance saying that they deserved most of the praise.

He also said that the Scoutmasters gave him the freedom to grow under their leadership.

Mrotek ended his speech by encouraging the younger scouts to participate as much as possible and to remember to honor Troop 113’s tradition to be the loudest troop at summer camp.

After the ceremony, the Mrotek family held a reception where food and cake were served. During the reception, Mrotek said he thought the best part of Scouting was: “Scouts is where you go when you want to grow up and become a leader … I have seen the program grow leaders. And being a part of the program has taught me confidence and I have seen boys come out of their shells.”

“Troop 113 is a great foundation to have an awesome life and Scouting will live on with me forever,” he said.



