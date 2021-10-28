Quantcast

State Gives Township Half Of DeMott Repaving Cost

Added by Bill Bowman on October 28, 2021.
A grant to the township from the state Department of Transportation will pay for a little more than half the cost of repaving part of DeMott Lane next year.

The $348,000 grant was announced on October 26. It was part of more than $161 million in municipal aid grants given out to 541 towns.

Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said the $348,000 grant will pay for about half the cost of repaving DeMott Lane from Amwell to New Brunswick roads.

“We estimate the total cost will be about $600,000,” he said.

Vornlocker said the job would probably go out to bid in February or March, with an eye toward the work being done in April or May of 2022.

Franklin was one of 19 Somerset County towns to receive grants. In all, county towns received $6,497,655.

The competitive Municipal Aid grant program attracted 625 applications from 547 different municipalities with a total of $363 million requested, according to a press release from Gov. Phil Murphy’s office. Project applications were evaluated and rated on their merits by NJDOT staff and reviewed by an independent panel of New Jersey municipal engineers.

