Covid Puts Sports Season On Hold For Five FHS Teams

The Lady Warriors basketball team is among five FHS teams whose seasons have been paused for coronavirus-related reasons. (File photo).

The seasons of five Franklin High School athletic teams have been put on hold until early January for coronavirus-related reasons, district officials said on December 21.

The teams affected are boys’ and girls’ basketball, bowling, swimming and wrestling.

Practices, meets and games for those sports were cancelled or postponed starting December 21. Competition for those teams resumes on January 4, 2022.

District spokeswoman Mary Clark said that those affected – they could be students, coaches or affiliated people – are either in isolation if they tested positive for the virus or in quarantine if they were exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.

“This could mean that a member or members of a team or their coaching staff had tested positive for Covid-19 and needed to be isolated or it may mean that members of the team had been exposed to someone who had tested positive for Covid-19 and needed to be quarantined,” she said.

Clark said that to follow the district’s Covid-19 protocol, a team’s schedule will be postponed when a sufficient number of players are affected.

This is the second time in 2021 that this has happened to the Warriors basketball teams. In February, both teams were placed on 14-day quarantine caused by exposure to someone with the virus.