Somerset Patriots To Celebrate Elvis With A Live Jim Barone Concert On The Field

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots will host Elvis: Thru The Years starring Jim Barone at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday, September 20th at 5:00 pm.

The outdoor concert event will take place on the field at TD Bank Ballpark, with patrons allowed to bring lawn chairs or beach towels to sit on the grass in the outfield as Barone performs Elvis Presley classics through the iconic singer’s career in three sets (the 1950’s, 1960’s, and 1970’s) complete with costume changes.

Tickets for Elvis: Thru The Years are $15 and are now on sale at www.somersetpatriots.com/elvis.

Barone is an award-winning Elvis tribute artist and the man that brings Elvis Presley’s voice to life. His tribute spans the Presley catalog keeping true to the sound, passion, and style that encompassed Elvis as an entertainer. The result is a natural performance, without cliché, that embodies the soulful sensuality, the playful swagger, the humor, and the complete command of the audience.

At this point, the Somerset Patriots are allowed to have 500 people at the ballpark as per New Jersey’s guidelines for outdoor gatherings. Should guidelines change, the number of tickets will adjust to adhere to approved capacity.

Concession stands will be open featuring a limited menu. No outside food and beverages will be allowed.

For the safety of our staff and all patrons attending events inside TD Bank Ballpark, masks will be required upon entry to the ballpark and while walking around to restrooms, concessions, and other high traffic areas. Once you are seated on the field for the show you may remove your mask as we have ensured proper social distancing between seating areas.

More safety information and guidelines for the events are available on www.somersetpatriots.com.

The Somerset Patriots have brought professional baseball back to New Jersey from Friday, July 17th to Saturday, August 22nd. For more information about the Somerset Patriots and the SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series, please visit www.somersetpatriots.com, follow all of the team’s social media accounts, and download the Somerset Patriots Mobile App.