Somerset Patriots Opening Day At Home Event Reaches Incredible Audience

Bridgewater, NJ – The Somerset Patriots hosted an Opening Day At Home event to virtually entertain fans who were not able to celebrate at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday, May 1st.

Opening Day At Home was a day long event that engaged fans on all the team’s social media platforms, mainly focused on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and their mobile app.

Throughout the day, the promotion reached over 125,000 people and had close to 20,000 engagements.

“Opening Day At Home was our opportunity to celebrate a day we look forward to all year with our fans,” said Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. “Though we couldn’t physically be together, our staff worked very hard to give our fans a chance to interact with us and each other from home.”

The day began with a special message from the Kalafer family and a video narrated by longtime public address announcer Paul Spychala capturing the excitement and emotion surrounding Opening Day.

The team promoted different contests for fans to win exclusive prizes ranging from autograph memorabilia to a video chat with fan favorite Scott Kelly. Manager Brett Jodie announced his Opening Day starting pitcher as ace right-handed pitcher David Kubiak.

The Somerset Patriots Front Office staff participated in various video clips from home throughout the day, highlighted by a rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ballgame.”

A very special first pitch was thrown out to honor all the health care workers serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. Dr. Michael Rodricks, Medical Director of the Critical Care Unit at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, threw out the first pitch to Brittany Roper, Nurse Manager of the Critical Care Unit from the hospital.

Videos were used to highlight the gameday experience at the ballpark and Somerset Patriots Manager Emeritus Sparky Lyle checked in to give a virtual autograph to all the fans.

As is tradition, the night ended with an Opening Day Fireworks Show made of clips from previous popular shows at the ballpark over the years.

Stay up to date on all Somerset Patriots news online; on all of our social media platforms, and on our mobile app. For more information, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.



About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

With eight teams in the Mid-Atlantic and Texas, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent more than 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 23-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.