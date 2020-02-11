Somerset Patriots and RWJBarnabas Health Launch School Program

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots and RWJBarnabas Health have teamed up to launch the “Hit A Home Run” education program to bring a healthy, baseball-inspired message to young students directly in their schools.

“Hit A Home Run” is an in-school, assembly-style education program designed to teach young children how to eat healthier, how to make smarter lifestyle choices, how to be a good teammate and friend, and also to understand the importance of exercise. The program is delivered by Former Somerset Patriots Pitcher, Nate Roe, who worked with health experts at RWJBarnabas Health to develop the content for the program.

During each assembly, Roe uses a baseball diagram as a visual tool. Each base in the infield represents a goal for the children to reach: Eating Healthy (first base), Exercise (second base), Smart Choices (third base), and Teammates (home plate). By accomplishing each goal, the students “round the bases” to hit a home run in their lives.

Roe uses his own personal real-life examples for each of the topics and allows the students to interact throughout the program with their own examples and questions.

“The topics discussed in the program are important for children to learn and incorporate in their daily routines from a young age,” said Roe, who had a seven-year professional baseball career, most recently with the Patriots. “It’s a wide-ranging discussion about being good to yourself and others to be the best all-around person you can be inside and out. I’m excited to reinforce this message to school children from a different perspective than they are probably used to.”

“Hit A Home Run” is available to schools in the Somerset, Middlesex, Union, and Hunterdon County area. The Somerset Patriots and RWJBarnabas Health expect to bring the program to dozens of schools throughout the year.

In addition to the assembly, the program also includes other elements to support the program in the classroom, as well as other activities and online lessons.

“RWJBarnabas Health has had a longstanding relationship with the Somerset Patriots and has a shared commitment to creating healthier communities,” said Barry H. Ostrowsky, President and Chief Executive Officer for RWJBarnabas Health. “Through this partnership, we are able to bring health and wellness education directly into the communities and the schools we serve to ensure that young children are more informed on healthy habits which can be easily maintained so they can live longer and healthier lifestyles.”

For more information about the “Hit A Home Run” program, or to book your event, please call (908) 252-0700 or e-mail patriots@somersetpatriots.com.

The Somerset Patriots will be back in action on Friday, May 1st for Opening Day at TD Bank Ballpark. Stay up to date on all the team news throughout the offseason online; on all of our social media platforms, and on our mobile app. For more information, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

ABOUT RWJBARNABAS HEALTH

RWJBarnabas Health, the state’s most comprehensive academic health care system, is dedicated to creating healthier communities across New Jersey. Its service area covers 9 New Jersey counties serving over 5 million diverse residents, or more than half of the state’s population. RWJBarnabas Health believes that with its system’s large New Jersey footprint they have the ability to make a positive and lasting impact on the health and well-being of their communities. Members of our communities, including our youth, need to be better educated on the importance of maintaining healthy lifestyles to prevent injuries and long-term illness. RWJBarnabas Health is committed to providing the necessary resources to ensure that the people they serve within the community recognize the benefits that come with taking care of their body.