Somerset County Studying Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Site

County officials are “exploring all options” in bringing a coronavirus testing site to Somerset County.

That includes securing the necessary testing kits and personal protection equipment for staff, according to a press release from the county.

“We are working with Governor Murphy, the New Jersey Health Department and the State Police regarding the potential for setting up a drive-through testing site,” Freeholder Director Shanel Y. Robinson said in the release. “However, the initial pilots are being done in Bergen and Monmouth; future sites will be determined based on access to materials.

“We will continue our efforts, keep you apprised of where we stand, and do everything we can to ensure all possible resources are brought to Somerset County for our residents,” Robinson said.

Mayor Phil Kramer said the township would “advocate for one in Franklin if it makes sense to have one in Franklin.”

“I will talk with our county health officer to discuss the feasibility of doing it in Franklin to see how many sites they will have and to see if it’s good to have it in Franklin,” he said. “I don’t know the particulars of what is needed to do it best, and we have to be very careful with that.”

Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said the consideration for such a site would be include place that is able to provide protection from the elements, and is large enough to handle the staging of many cars.